BRAC partners with PepsiCo to provide over 1.4M meals to underserved families

PepsiCo in Bangladesh, along with the global food and beverage company’s philanthropic arm, the PepsiCo Foundation, has partnered with BRAC, the world’s leading NGO to provide over 1.4 million meals to support low-income and ultra-poor families impacted by coronavirus pandemic across Bangladesh. This initiative is part of PepsiCo’s #GiveMealsGiveHope global programme.

As part of the partnership, BRAC, will be the on-ground implementation partner to provide dry rations to the low income and ultra-poor families in close collaboration with the Local administration including law enforcement authorities.

Debasish Deb, Country Manager, PepsiCo Bangladesh, said, “Bangladesh, like the rest of the world, is facing it’s biggest healthcare challenge. In response to the same, we are partnering with BRAC to provide meals, a critical requirement, to the communities most impacted by COVID-19 outbreak. We are committed to give our full support to the Government of Bangladesh in its fight against the pandemic and will continue to do our best to serve the Nation in these challenging times.”

Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, said, "Millions of daily wage earners and the ultra-poor have been hit hard by the economic aftermath of the pandemic. A recent survey by BRAC reveals 14% low-income families do not have food at home. The generous meals support from PepsiCo Bangladesh is a timely and fitting solution for emergency food sustenance."

"BRAC has already initiated a cash assistance programme supporting 300,000 families to buy essential food supplies, however the need is far greater. PepsiCo’s support will help us to reach more vulnerable people at this critical time. BRAC will continue to prioritise the most vulnerable - the elderly, pregnant or lactating mothers, people with disabilities, women-headed households, people living in ultra-poverty and those who are not receiving support from any other sources,” he added.

PepsiCo globally has announced its commitment to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The major focus of this effort includes providing 50 million meals across countries through various partnerships.