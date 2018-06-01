Birth preparedness and complication readiness (BPCR) among pregnant women in hard-to-reach areas in Bangladesh

Abstract

Background

Birth preparedness and complication readiness aims to reduce delays in care seeking, promote skilled birth attendance, and facility deliveries. Little is known about birth preparedness practices among populations living in hard-to-reach areas in Bangladesh.

Objectives

To describe levels of birth preparedness and complication readiness among recently delivered women, identify determinants of being better prepared for birth, and assess the impact of greater birth preparedness on maternal and neonatal health practices.

Methods

A cross-sectional survey with 2,897 recently delivered women was undertaken in 2012 as part of an evaluation trial done in five hard-to-reach districts in rural Bangladesh. Mothers were considered well prepared for birth if they adopted two or more of the four birth preparedness components. Descriptive statistics and multivariable logistic regression were used for analysis.

Results

Less than a quarter (24.5%) of women were considered well prepared for birth. Predictors of being well-prepared included: husband’s education (OR = 1.3; CI: 1.1–1.7), district of residence, exposure to media in the form of reading a newspaper (OR = 2.2; CI: 1.2–3.9), receiving home visit by a health worker during pregnancy (OR = 1.5; CI: 1.2–1.8), and receiving at least 3 antenatal care visits from a qualified provider (OR = 1.4; CI: 1.0–1.9). Well-prepared women were more likely to deliver at a health facility (OR = 2.4; CI: 1.9–3.1), use a skilled birth attendant (OR = 2.4, CI: 1.9–3.1), practice clean cord care (OR = 1.3, CI: 1.0–1.5), receive post-natal care from a trained provider within two days of birth for themselves (OR = 2.6, CI: 2.0–3.2) or their newborn (OR = 2.6, CI: 2.1–3.3), and seek care for delivery complications (OR = 1.8, CI: 1.3–2.6).

Conclusion

Greater emphasis on BPCR interventions tailored for hard to reach areas is needed to improve skilled birth attendance, care seeking for complications and essential newborn care and facilitate reductions in maternal and neonatal mortality in low performing districts in Bangladesh.

Introduction

Each day, for thousands of women and their families, the event of childbirth becomes a reason of unnecessary suffering due to acute obstetric complications and maternal deaths [1, 2]. In 2015 there were an estimated 303,000 maternal deaths globally, the majority of which occurred in sub-Saharan Africa (66%) followed by South Asia (22%)[3]. Bangladesh is one of ten countries that accounts for nearly 60% of the global burden of maternal mortality [4]. Although the maternal mortality ratio (MMR) in Bangladesh declined by 40% from 322 per 100,000 live births in 2001 to 176 per 100,00 live births in 2015 almost achieving the target for MDG 5, the burden of direct obstetric care deaths in the country remains high, comprising almost two-thirds of maternal deaths [4, 5].

To meet the recently agreed upon Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of achieving a global MMR of 70 requires that countries attain an annual rate of reduction in maternal mortality of 7.5% per year between 2016 and 2030. For Bangladesh, this requires accelerating reductions from the current annual rate of 5.4% [5]. Most maternal deaths can be prevented by ensuring that every mother is attended by a skilled provider during birth, and that the birth takes place in a health facility where access to emergency obstetric care can be ensured [6]. In 2014, only 42% of women in Bangladesh delivered with a skilled birth attendant and 37% delivered at a health facility [7]. Being adequately prepared for birth and for emergency complications can be life-saving for mothers and their newborns, as it reduces delays associated with care-seeking for obstetric emergencies that contribute to the majority of maternal deaths in low-income settings [1].

Birth Preparedness and Complication Readiness (BPCR) is a key component of safe motherhood programmes and a comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing delays around care-seeking, reaching and receiving care during birth, and promoting skilled care at delivery and in the immediate postnatal period [8–10]. It encourages pregnant women to plan and prepare for birth during the antenatal period in the case that unexpected adverse events arise. In particular, BPCR encourages women and families to identify a birth attendant, place for delivery, and make arrangements for transport and money for every birth [11–13]. BPCR ensures that women will reach care before developing any potential complications during childbirth, thereby preventing both maternal and newborn deaths and contributing to progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals to reduce these deaths [8, 14].

BPCR interventions have been widely used and accepted as a strategy for reducing maternal and newborn deaths in several countries [13, 15]. A recent meta-analysis demonstrated that exposure to BPCR interventions was associated with an 18% reduction in neonatal mortality risk and a 28% reduction of in maternal mortality risk [14]. Several studies have shown the positive impact of birth planning on facilitating use of SBAs and increasing facility deliveries [14, 16–18], however a recent systematic review found that although BPCR interventions can result in improved knowledge in preparation for birth and complication it does not always result in increased use of birth attendants [19]. In Nepal, newborn care practices increased significantly from 19 to 29 percentage points when women were exposed to birth preparedness messages [20]. BPCR also helps improve postnatal care (PNC) practices such as care seeking for newborn illness, clean cutting of the umbilical cord and breastfeeding within the first hour after birth [14].

Despite the low quality of existing evidence demonstrating its effectiveness for increasing skilled birth attendance and facility deliveries, BPCR interventions are recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be included as an essential part of ANC packages for women [21]. The key components recommended for inclusion in BPCR interventions are: deciding on the place of birth, birth attendant, knowing the location of the nearest facility for the birth or if complication arise, preparing funds for expenses and any supplies or materials to take the facility, identifying support person to care for other children, arranging transportation to facility or in case of complications, and identification of blood donor. Generally countries adapt the components of BPCR interventions for their context and not all are included in BPCR packages.

BPCR packages can reduce maternal and child mortality through improvement in knowledge, practices and care seeking behavior, little is known about the current status of BPCR in Bangladesh, especially in low performing hard-to-reach districts which experience much higher rates of maternal mortality compared to national estimates [22]. In Bangladesh, hard-to-reach areas are those geographically very remote regions with difficult terrain that are accessible only by boat or foot. There are no paved roads and they are often prone to severe flooding and are particularly vulnerable to climate change. These include remote hilly, and low-lying areas referred to as Haor and Char areas. A Haor is a wet land ecosystem in the north-east of Bangladesh (approximately 80,000 km2) which physically is a bowl or saucer- shaped shallow depression also known as a back swamp area and floods every monsoon. Chars are vegetated islands within river banks and are also extremely difficult to access and prone to frequent flooding and erosion [23]. The Government of Bangladesh recognises 23 sub-districts in the country as hard-to reach and provides a hardship allowance to government service provider working in these regions. These areas comprise around 20% of the geographical area of Bangladesh and are home to an estimated 29 million people [24]. Health care access and coverage of key interventions is a major challenge in these areas, particularly during the rainy season when certain areas can be under water for half the year [25]. Geographical barriers, poor road conditions and the lack of transportation make it difficult to reach the health facility and contribute to low levels of utilization of skilled care during and after childbirth. Compounding these challenges is also a shortage of health service providers in these regions.

This paper presents the findings on BPCR practices of recently delivered women (RDW) from a paired cluster-randomized controlled trial conducted in 14 sub-districts of five low performing districts of Bangladesh to evaluate a Maternal, Neonatal and Child Survival intervention program. In the analysis presented here, we aimed to assess the magnitude of BPCR related activities, and identify determining factors of better birth preparedness and their effect on maternal and newborn health care practices in hard-to-reach populations in Bangladesh. The findings will inform policy and program makers around designing interventions to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes in hard-to-reach areas of Bangladesh.