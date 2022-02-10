Better Today - COVID-19 pandemic through the lens of youth activists in Asia Pacific

Life Through Letters: Experiences and Dreams from Young People during the Covid-19 Pandemic in Asia Pacific

Two years ago, in December 2019, when we first heard of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one would ever imagine how radically it could change our lives. The impacts have been extremely severe, countless humanitarian efforts have been conducted to combat the virus, and many of us have crossed our fingers, waiting for a better normal that could come soon. 2021 taught us the danger of prediction when the new variants of COVID-19 once again destroyed all our efforts. The pandemic and its associated crises are posing huge challenges, raising many unknowns and imposing wrenching trade-offs. These crises are global, but their impacts are deeply local, and the Asia-Pacific region experiences it first-hand.