Bearing the climate burden: How households in Bangladesh are spending too much (Issue Paper September 2019)

The debate around climate and risk reduction finances has focused on money from national governments and international donors, mostly ignoring contributions from individual households. Using data from Bangladesh, this paper demonstrates that rural households — the direct sufferers of climate change — spend almost US$2 billion on disaster preparedness and response. In absolute terms, this is more than double the government climate and disaster risk reduction spending and over 12 times higher than multilateral international financing to Bangladesh’s rural population. Measured as share of income, women also spend three times more than men on climate and disaster.

Summary

While the debate and analysis around climate and disaster risk reduction finance has focused on money from national governments and international donors, we know almost nothing about contributions from individual households. Yet, in many cases, households are likely to be the largest source of finance for climate and disaster risk reduction.

Using data from Bangladesh, this report demonstrates that climate and disaster spending by rural households — measured by spending on disaster preparedness and response — forms the largest share of climate and disaster expenditure in the country.

In 2015, rural households in Bangladesh spent just under US$2 billion on climate and disaster management. This was more than double the government’s spending and over 12 times more than multilateral international financing for the Bangladeshi rural population in absolute terms. This is particularly significant as Bangladesh has been spending a growing share of its government budget on climate and disaster since 2015.

We chose Bangladesh for this study for three reasons.

First, it is an agricultural economy; and agriculture is especially vulnerable to the risks of climate change.

Second, Bangladesh experiences recurring climateinduced disasters. And finally, as a developing economy, Bangladesh has limited ability to finance all the climate and disaster management actions it needs to carry out. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first investigation comparing government, donor and household contributions to climate and disaster risk reduction action.

Because disasters are a consequence of a changing climate, we can treat coping and response strategies in the case of these events as climate actions. So, we included all government and donor funding allocations for climate change and disaster risk reduction actions when we calculated public contributions to climate and disaster spend.

We obtained the data on government and donor contributions to climate and disaster from published, open-access documents. For rural household spending on climate and disasters, we used data from the Bangladesh Integrated Household Survey (BIHS) 2015, a nationally representative panel dataset of 6,503 households representing all the agro-economic zones of rural Bangladesh.

The Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance has been identifying, maximising and managing sources and fund applications for financing climate-resilient and disaster risk-reducing actions for the last five years.

The government’s total allocation was US$1.36 billion in 2015–16. These data are based on government allocations — not disbursements — as the latter are not available. BIHS data only cover rural areas, which is home to 65% of Bangladesh’s population. Given that government spending is not broken down by rural and urban areas, we assumed that they receive equal shares of government expenditure, making total government spending for climate and disaster in rural Bangladesh around US$0.88 billion in 2015–16.

The total multilateral climate and disaster spend of US$1.19 billion over the 2012–16 period averages at US$237 million per year. While this is not the full picture on donors’ climate and disaster spend, these are the only sources of finance with enough transparency to be traced. And we do not believe that including the relatively smaller amounts of finance from bilateral funds would significantly alter the results we present in this paper. Using the 65% of rural population and assuming equivalent spread of funds to urban and rural populations, we calculated that the average annual contribution of US$237 million works out at US$154 million in 2015–16 for all rural households.

In the absence of direct expenditure data, we defined households’ climate and disaster management actions in terms of actual and intended use of savings for disaster-related risk reduction activities. From the BIHS 2015 survey, we found that rural households each spend on average 759 taka (US$9) on house repairs and/or purchases and 5,849 taka (US$70) on other emergency preparedness. In other words, households spend more than 6,600 taka (US$79) on climaterelated disaster management and emergency actions, whether incurred, ongoing and/or intended. This is equivalent to 158 billion taka (US$1.9 billion) by the 24 million rural households in 2015–16.