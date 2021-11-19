BDRCS handed over refrigerated vans

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society handed over 4 refrigerated vaccine-transportation vans to the Government of Bangladesh with support from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and USAID on 15 November 2021. Zahid Maleque, MP, Minister of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of the Govt. of Bangladesh received the vans. These vans will be used to strengthen the ongoing activity for countrywide COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

On this occasion, honorable Chairman of BDRCS Major General (Rtd.) ATM Abdul Wahab, Vice-Chairman Nur-Ur-Rahman was present along with Secretary General Md. Firoz Salah Uddin, Director- Disaster Response Imam Zafor Shikder, Head of IFRC Country Delegation Sanjeev Kumar Kafley and USAID Bangladesh mission director Kathryn Stevens.

BDRCS and IFRC with USAID are implementing a project titled “PROVASH” with the goal to support the Government of Bangladesh for COVID-19 response and vaccination to enhance prevention and reduce transmission in the communities. Through this project, BDRCS and IFRC will be providing another 14 refrigerated vans to the government health authorities