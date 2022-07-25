BDRCS Flood Response Update 22 July 2022

DRCS response update and funding position so far till 21 July 2022 for ongoing ‘Floods 2022 operation’ below for your Information:
Response Update:
- Food: 3,500 HHs received 15 days food pack, 5,561 HHs received 7 days food pack, 14,589 people received dry food, 19,029 people received cooked food
- Multi-Purpose Cash Grant: 4,000 HHs @ BDT 4,500 received unconditional multi-purpose cash grants support in Sunamganj and Sylhet. Total BDT= 1,80,00,000
- Safe Drinking Water: 175,000+ liters drinking water distributed in Sunamganj and Sylhet
- Mobile Medical Team: 17,000+ people reached with primary health care service and Psychosocial support in Sunamganj, Sylhet and Netrokona
- 3,253 jerrycans,1,285 tarpaulins,142 dignity kits distributed
- 2,428 families reached with hygiene parcels
- 303 water points/tube wells disinfected and 5 emergency latrines constructed.