Bangladesh

BDRCS Flood Response Update 22 July 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

DRCS response update and funding position so far till 21 July 2022 for ongoing ‘Floods 2022 operation’ below for your Information:

Response Update:

  • Food: 3,500 HHs received 15 days food pack, 5,561 HHs received 7 days food pack, 14,589 people received dry food, 19,029 people received cooked food
  • Multi-Purpose Cash Grant: 4,000 HHs @ BDT 4,500 received unconditional multi-purpose cash grants support in Sunamganj and Sylhet. Total BDT= 1,80,00,000
  • Safe Drinking Water: 175,000+ liters drinking water distributed in Sunamganj and Sylhet
  • Mobile Medical Team: 17,000+ people reached with primary health care service and Psychosocial support in Sunamganj, Sylhet and Netrokona
  • 3,253 jerrycans,1,285 tarpaulins,142 dignity kits distributed
  • 2,428 families reached with hygiene parcels
  • 303 water points/tube wells disinfected and 5 emergency latrines constructed.

