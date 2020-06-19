BDRCS donates Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to 4 COVID-19 dedicated hospitals.

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and Swiss Red Cross with the support of Novartis (Bangladesh) Limited distributed 28,000 (Twenty eight thousand) pieces of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) which is equivalent to BDT Two crore twenty seven lac among the front line healthcare professionals dealing with Covid 19 cases in four hospitals of the capital. The hospitals are Kurmitola General Hospital, Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, Dhaka Medical College Hospital and Holy Family Red Crescent Medical College Hospital. The distribution took place at the National head Quarter of BDRCS. The Vice Chairman of BDRCS, Prof. Dr. Habibe Millat MP handed over the PPEs to the directors of the Covid hospitals.