Bathing Facilities Assessment, July 2020

Introduction

The total number of Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar, including those residing in the district prior to August 2017 is around 860,000 individuals. The Rohingya refugee population is concentrated in extremely congested sites within Ukhyia and Teknaf Upazilas of Cox’s Bazar district. A significant amount of investment has been made by humanitarian actors through the installation of water points, latrines, communal bathing facilities, dishwashing and laundry spaces. Regardless, a noticeable trend related to lack of usage of bathing facilities has been highlighted through a number of assessments. For example, the NPM Site Assessment (round 16) highlighted that the usage of communal bathing facilities was lower than private bathing spaces and tubewells and had a strong gender dimension. Site Assessment Key Informants reported that women and girls were more likely to bathe in private, makeshift facilities in their shelters (77%).2 In contrast, only 23% of KI’s reported that women and girls bathe in communal facilities. Men and boys were reportedly more likely to bathe in open/outdoor spaces (57%), compared to 36% at communal facilities. An assessment conducted by REACH Initiative on behalf of the WASH sector between April and May 2019 found that makeshift spaces inside the shelters were the most used type of bathing space (62%). This was followed by tube wells (43%) and communal bathing facilities (43%).3 IOM’s protection monitoring point for September to November 2019 highlighted a number of key issues related to usage of bathing facilities; there are not enough bathing facilities, the water sources are too far from the bathing facilities, they are too dirty so are unusable and there is no lighting. Specifically for young women and girls, having to walk through public areas of the camps to access that bathing facilities causes “shame and discomfort”. 4 In order to explore this topic in more detail, IOM conducted a survey to understand the prevalence of households who had private bathing, laundry and dishwashing facilities inside or attached to their shelters. Follow up Key Informant Interviews were also conducted to explore preferences surrounding bathing facilities, laundry spaces and bathing spaces. The assessment was conducted across the 12 camps that fall within the IOM WASH Area of Responsibility (AoR) - (9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 20ext, 23, 24, 25).