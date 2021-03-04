Baseline Mobility Assessment: Kurigram - Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP)

Background

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) in partnership with the Government of Bangladesh’s Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment (MoEWOE) began implementing Baseline Mobility Assessments (BMA) in Bangladesh in 2019 under the Displacement Tracking Matrix Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (DTM REMAP) project funded by the European Union to increase understanding of Bangladeshi internal and international mobility. This report presents the findings of the BMA pilot1 in Kurigram.

The BMA is based on IOM’s global DTM methodology and targeted 2,158 villages in Kurigram through 3,822 key informant (93% male and 7% female) interviews. Key informants were representatives from the community who had been referred by local government officials or members of the village who could give information concerning internal and international mobility in each village.