Baseline Integrated Smart Nutrition Survey in Cox’s Bazar Sadar Upazila - Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh, August 2021 - Final Survey Report

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Cox’s Bazar Sadar Upazila (of Cox’s Bazar district) with an area of 228.23 sq. km, located in between 21°24’ and 21°36’ north latitudes and in between 91°59’ and 92°08’ east longitudes. It is bounded by Chakaria Upazila on the north, Bay of Bengal on the south and west, Ramu Upazila on the east and south, Moheshkhali Upazila and Moheshkhali channel on the north-west. CXB Sadar Upazila consists of sea beaches and other natural landscapes consider as the major tourist hotspot of Bangladesh. It’s the Cox’s Bazar district capital where all the important government/ non-government offices, hotels, restaurants, airport and major establishments situated mostly in the municipality area. There are 1 municipality and 5 rural union parishads in CXB Sadar Upazila. It’s the first time to conduct a SMART nutrition survey in the Sadar Upazila.

A SMART survey was conducted in CXB Sadar Upazila between 22nd and 28th August 2021. The survey applied a cross-sectional study design using a two-stage cluster sampling approach based on the probability proportional to population size. The survey was to assess the key nutrition indicators with the main objective being to assess the nutrition status of children aged 6-59 months in the Upazila. The survey also sought to determine the crude and under five mortality rates in the Upazila. To achieve this, the survey calculated a sample size of 414 children (6-59 months) and 739 households for the anthropometry survey and 2,904 persons and 574 households for the mortality survey. A total of 53 clusters/villages were determined for representativeness. In stage 1, clusters/villages were selected randomly based on probability proportionate to population size (PPS principle) using Emergency Nutrition Assessment (ENA) software updated version 11th January 2020. In stage 2, simple random sampling (SRS) was used to select 14 households in each selected cluster. Table 1 summarizes the survey findings