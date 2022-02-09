Barriers to Gender Based Violence (GBV) health services in humanitarian settings during COVID-19: A desk review from Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh), Iraq & Northeast Nigeria

Overview

Scope

This desk review summarizes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on gender-based violence (GBV) health-related services in Bangladesh (Cox’s Bazar), Iraq, and Northeastern Nigeria. Given the focus on GBV health-related services in humanitarian settings, a review of broader COVID-19 national country plans is not included. Literature and evidence published between March 2020 and May 2021 inform the summary.

Problem Statement

Gender-based violence, especially intimate partner violence against women and girls, has increased at alarming rates since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to pre-existing gender and power inequalities, the lack of gender-responsive COVID-19 measures has exacerbated the risk of GBV. New drivers of GBV during the pandemic include:

• Government restrictions and quarantine measures, which further limit the mobility of women and children resulting in increased exposure and proximity to abusers. Perpetrators, who are predominantly men, can use curfews and lockdowns to exert further control over all aspects of intimate partners and household members’ lives.

o According to UNFPA estimates, every 3 months of lockdown contributes to an additional 15 million cases of GBV worldwide.

• Redirection of funding to the COVID-19 response leading to the reduction or suspension of GBV response and prevention programming.

• Loss of livelihoods and economic stressors that can exacerbate the risk of household conflict and violence perpetrated against women and children by men, particularly in domestic settings. Economic loss can also heighten the vulnerability of women and girls to various forms of GBV, such as child, early, and forced marriage and sexual exploitation and abuse.

• The lack of gender-responsive COVID-19 health measures can increase the risk of GBV for women and girls. For example, the lack of gender-separated facilities, lack of female staff, and harassment of workers and patients at vaccination sites may compromise the safety of health service environments and deter health service utilization and disclosure of abuse.

• Increased presence of armed security actors (e.g. police, military, militia) to enforce lockdowns and mobility restrictions may require that a survivor disclose to these actors in order to gain access to other services. An increase in the number of security actors may also increase the risk of abuses of power leading to perpetration of GBV. These actors often lack GBV training and expertise to provide appropriate care including referrals.

The dramatic increase in rates of GBV during the pandemic was not inevitable. Gender-responsive COVID-19 preparedness and response is necessary to identify GBV risks and to design and adapt programming to prevent, mitigate, and appropriately respond to GBV cases.

Impact of COVID-19 on GBV Health Services

• The pandemic has placed an immense burden on national health systems. Many governments and humanitarian actors prioritized the COVID-19 response over GBV-related health service provision and failed to integrate GBV risk mitigation measures into emergency response plans.

o A severe lack of funding continues to hamper the humanitarian response efforts. The Global Humanitarian Response Plan only included US $50 million (out of a total budget of US $2.01 billion) for delivery of GBV programs in 16 of 63 countries that were prioritized for COVID-19 humanitarian assistance.

• GBV funding, health care provision, and providers have been redirected to address COVID-19. Many other GBV programs and services have reduced hours, limited staff, or have been suspended. For example, GBV case management, including existing reporting mechanisms and referral pathways, have been disrupted, reducing GBV survivors access to vital services such as sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services and psychosocial support (PSS).

• Many organizations have pivoted to virtual service provision to continue support. This change has left many women and girls in humanitarian settings—who have little or no access to technology—with limited or no access to GBV health services.7 Even where remote case management has been useful in providing individual psychosocial support, a decrease in the use of other GBV health services remains a persist issue.

• GBV health services lack trained staff, as providers face problems traveling to facilities because of mobility restrictions. Additionally, health providers are often concerned about contracting COVID-19 and spreading it to their families due to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE). Female health workers, who comprise 70% of the global healthcare workforce, also face safety and security vulnerabilities including poor working conditions, isolation, stigma, stress, workplace violence, and GBV at home and en route to service delivery points.

Common Barriers to GBV Health Services

COVID-19 has exacerbated pre-existing obstacles to GBV health services and raised new hurdles for GBV survivors that limit and prevent their access and use of services.

• Survivor-side barriers include:

o Lack of: transportation to service delivery points, money/resources to access providers in-person and remotely, accurate information about GBV services, and technology to access service information

o Limited mobility due to movement restrictions and quarantine measures often make it difficult to reach in-person services

o Concerns about the risks of contracting COVID-19 at health and GBV service points can also deter survivors from seeking service

• Provider-side barriers include:

o Lack of: funding, trained providers and frontline workers, PPE, mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), mobility, sexual and reproductive health supplies and commodities, and infrastructure and operational procedures to support remote service provision

Humanitarian GBV Response and Adaptations

At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations and consortiums such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the Global Protection Cluster recommended adaptations for GBV service providers including:

• Context-specific risk assessments to identify what essential GBV services should be maintained and how and where these services can be delivered

• Updated referral pathways for locally available services such as psychosocial support, protection services, hotlines, and shelters

• Adaptation to the mode of service delivery. For example, the use or scale up of remote services, telemedicine, outreach, and group interventions where necessary. Remote service provision typically enables emotional support and case management through phone hotlines, chats, and internet based services

o For example, at ABAAD in Lebanon, case management activities for low- and medium-risk groups were conducted over the phone. For high-risk cases, consultations remained face-to-face.

• In-person service points (with infection control provisions) targeted to women and girls who lack connectivity to mobile phones and the internet

• Inclusion of an “alert object” in dignity kits that women and girls receive. If they need services, women and girls can wear the object to signal the need for support

• Dissemination of code words for survivors to use at regularly frequented locations, such as pharmacies, so women and girls can discretely seek GBV help and services