09 Nov 2019

Bangladesh:Cyclone Bulbul 2019 Situation Report 2: (Date: 09 November 2019, 2:00pm)

from Bangladesh Red Crescent Society
1. Situation Overview:

The very Severe Cyclone in the Bay of Bengal named “BULBUL” is approaching for landfall in the coastal belt of Bangladesh. According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), it is currently located about 475km southwest of Chattogram port, 470km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 280km southwest of Mongla port and 315km southwest of Payraport (source: BMD special weather bulletin no 24 of 9 November 2019). It is expected to intensify more and move North/Northeasterly direction and landfall at Southern/Southwestern/Southeastern coastal districts of Bangladesh.

The eye of the cyclone is getting stronger and wind speed may rise between 130 to 150kmph. The lunatic position influences high water level leading to severe storm surge of 5-7 feet in several parts of the coastal belt. BMD also advised Mongla and Payra ports covering seven coastal districts Bhola, Barguna, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna and Satkhira including their offshore islands & chars to hoist Great Danger Signal number TEN. In addition, Chattogram port covering districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni and Chandpur is advised to hoist Great Danger Signal number NINE while Cox’s Bazar to hoist local warning signal number FOUR.

2. Red Cross Red Crescent Action for Cyclone Bulbul:

Bangladesh Red Crescent Society’s (BDRCS) Action:

An emergency coordination meeting comprising BDRCS, IFRC, ICRC and in-country partner national society’s representatives took place on November 9, 2019 at 9:00am.

BDRCS NHQ allocated BDT 300,000 (Three lacs only) and 300 pieces tarpaulin, 300 pieces jerrycan and 300 pieces chador (thin blanket) for 9 potentially most affected districts with great danger signal no TEN to mobilize for emergency actions like evacuation, volunteer mobilization, transportation as well as food and non-food item support. Similarly, BDT 200,000 (Two Lacs only), 200 pieces tarpaulin, 200 pieces jerrycan and 200 pieces chador (thin blanket) have been allocated for 5 districts with great danger signal number NINE.

BDRCS activated its cyclone contingency plan and opened national response control room All potentially affected units get regular updates about cyclone condition and they are advised to update National Headquarters about their actions. In addition, all concerned Units are advised to closely coordinate with CPP volunteers.

The National Disaster Response Team (NDRT) members, Unit Disaster Response Team (UDRT) members and trained RCY volunteers are kept alert.

BDRCS has updated its disaster preparedness stock at Chattogram and Dhaka warehouse having 5521pcs tarpaulin, 8501pcs jerrycan, 20250pcs Chador, 1440pcs blanket, 345pcs shelter toolkit, 12000pcs sleeping mat and 62 hygiene kit boxes.

All responsible officials are kept standby.

BDRCS already formed 3 rapid assessment team and kept standby.

An emergency medical team is ready to go to support at any area as required.

BDRCS regularly updates its social media regarding cyclone Bulbul alerts and BDRCS actions being taken.

