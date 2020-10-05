Bangladesh: WHO strengthens COVID-19 screening at points of entry with EU aid

In the six months since the first case of COVID-19 was detected in Bangladesh, WHO, with financing from European Union Humanitarian Aid, has supported the government to screen nearly one million people entering the country by air, land and sea.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, WHO has been continuously working with the Government of Bangladesh, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and other partners to implement passenger screening, early detection and isolation of suspected cases.

WHO has assisted the government to create a series of procedures and guidelines on detecting and screening ill passengers, isolating and quarantining contacts, managing cases and other related practices.

Additionally, WHO has funded the hiring of 17 staff that will enhance data management as well as infection prevention and control.

To protect frontline workers at points of entry, WHO has distributed 80 000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE)—such as masks, hand sanitizers, face shields and gloves.