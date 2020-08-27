Bangladesh: WHO strengthening community-based surveillance to address COVID-19 related misinformation

Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh is home to the world’s largest refugee settlement, a location where a disease like COVID-19 has the potential to spread rapidly with devastating consequences due to vulnerable populations in cramped quarters.

The spread of rumours and misinformation have created fears among the Rohingya about quarantine and isolation for COVID-19 cases and their contacts. As a result, many are avoiding health services and not reporting instances of possible cases.

According to camp officials, misinformation spreads quicker than the virus itself and is creating additional difficulties in their attempts to contain COVID-19.

WHO has stepped up the fight against misinformation in the camp by providing technical guidance to quickly respond to rumours and promote community feedback. The organization is also collaborating with partners to disseminate information that helps the population prepare and protect themselves from COVID-19, including the safe use of facial masks.

In the overall fight against the disease in Cox’s Bazar, WHO is using all of its available tools to detect, isolate, test and manage suspected cases. It has appointed additional medical staff to strengthen COVID-19 surveillance at camp level. Staff have recently initiated a field investigation to identify gaps in reporting cases and collecting information. In response, WHO is strengthening community surveillance with enhanced community engagement to address the existing fear and stigma around COVID-19.