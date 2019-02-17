17 Feb 2019

Bangladesh WASH Sector Cox's Bazar Situation Report and Operational Presence Map - January 2019

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (819.5 KB)

Cumulative Indicators

893,551 people (disaggregated by sex and age) in settlements benefitting from safe water to agreed standards and meeting demand for domestic purposes (15 litres per person per day) (1,100 beneficiaries more in the last two weeks)

1,025,424 people who have received a WASH hygiene kit and/or a top up kit and/or a voucher (1,206 beneficiaries more in the last two weeks)

814,116 women, men, children in settlements who are benefitting from functional latrines to agreed standards (4,406 beneficiaries more in the last two weeks)

Sector achievements

• 760,896 people in camps and 53,220 Bangladeshis in host communities continue to access functional latrines operated, maintained and cleaned by the Sector.

• 5,626 latrines were dislodged during the reporting period (cumulative total: 103,854).

• During the reporting period, operation, care and maintenance is ongoing for about 644 additional latrines of the cummulative 48,779 functional latrines.

• An International consultant for WASH Sector – Integrating Gender GBV & Inclution has conducted 3 workshops (with WASH Sector Leaders, SanitationHygiene TWG and Water TWG), and several field visits with sector lead agencies in Gender and inclusion programming. A roadmap is underway for improved WASH provision in gender, inclusion and incontinence.

• Joint government (DPHE) and the WASH Sector visited 5 of the 8 water reservoirs Teknaf area in the ongoing bid to improve water supply and prepare for Teknaf dry season water challenges.

Gaps and Constraints

• Sector partners continue to face challenges in securing necessary shipment and customs clearances for specialized equipment for water and fecal sludge testing, solar power equipment and accessories.

• The new road plans, selection for institutional space like CiC offices or security watch towers have often affected planned water pipeline design.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.