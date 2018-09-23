Bangladesh WASH Sector Cox's Bazar Situation Report and Operational Presence Map - August 2018

KEY FIGURES: WATER SANITATION HYGIENE

1.05 Million in need of immediate WASH support.

Cumulative Indicators

720,487 people (disaggregated by sex and age) in settlements benefitting from safe water to agreed standards and meeting demand for domestic purposes (15 litres per person per day)

859,804 people who have received a WASH hygiene kit and/or a top up kit and/or a voucher in the last three months

685,123 women, men, children in settlements who are benefitting from functional latrines to agreed standards TARGET: 1,052,495 people

45 # of WASH Partners

26 # of WASH Active Reporting Partners as of August, 2018

Response highlights – refugee and host community

• The Sector decommissioned about 455 latrines out of a total of a cumulative 7,789 latrines and emptied 4,444 latrines during the reporting, total cumulative latrines dislodged is 53,952. The use of transfer tanks remains an

• WASH and Health sector coordination has further been strengthened with the development of a communication and follow up flow chart for diarrheal diseases. Weekly meetings are held by the two sectors and triangulation of information from EWARS and functionality of infrastructure is held to make informed decisions and follow up of high risk areas. WASH and Health sector partners on ground are informed and action requested accordingly.

• In a bid to focus on improvement of water quality, the sector has piloted the identification of drinking water sources from other sources in two blocks. Discussions are ongoing for scale up of the identification and coding of the water sources.

• A guidance note for handling waste during mass animal slaughter for the Eid celebrations was provided and rolled out by the WASH sector with support from CiCs, site management and health sectors.

• On-going discussions with WASH partners, shelter and GBV sectors on the informal bathing shelters and possible solutions including design to incorporate bathing facilities in new shelter designs.

• A total of 54 core facilitators across WASH partners on ground were trained in harmonized hygiene promotion in emergencies.

Gaps and Constraints

• Sludge movement during the heavy rains is a serious challenge.

• Usable space for replacement/construction of decommissioned facilities remains a challenge.

• Funding for sector partners remains low, limiting capacity to providing rapid support in new land or relocation areas. important option to reduce transportation of sludge burden.