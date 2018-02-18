Bangladesh WASH Sector Cox's Bazar Situation Report and Operational Presence Map - 8th February 2018

NEEDS

Based on the Humanitarian Response Plan the current target of the WASH Sector is 1,166,000, out of which 853,309 are targeted for Water, 914,899 for Sanitation and 1,166,000 for Hygiene. To reduce the public health risk, decommissioning of non-functional latrine has started but still a large number of tube wells and latrines needs to be decommissioned, rehabilitated or relocated. Furthermore in preparation for the Monsoon season additional water points and latrines in high risk of flood or landslide areas need to be decommissioned, in total over 4500 water points and 3700 latrines. Both UNICEF is conducting a full survey to document, code and label all water point. UNICEF is launching a coding campaign that will include all the Tube Wells in all camps. The coding system has been discussed and generally agreed among IMWG within Sector. The process will start with 1st phase a unique code will be assigned to all the TWs. It will be durable enough for the rainy season. The plan is to arrange for more permanent durable labelling as phase two of the project. This will serve to improve water quality testing follow-up and corrective action. A fecal sludge treatment (FST) capacity analysis was conducted and it showed that the volume of FST required currently is between 3772 to 7544 m3/month, while the anticipated based on population increase will be between 4800 to 9600 m3/month. The current FST capacity is only 2907 m3/month.

RESPONSE

Total estimated people reached with immediate WASH assistance: 791,485 individuals. Collectively the sector have installed 5,828 tube wells, out of which 4,663 are currently functional (80.01%). For sanitation, 48,155 temporary emergency latrines have been built out of which 38,524 are functional (80.68%). 283,874 hygiene kits/NFIs have been distributed in the major spontaneous sites, makeshift settlements, and refugee camps as well as in some nearby host communities. An AWD Preparedness and Response ToT is delivered on 11-12 of February with the objectives to enable hygiene promoters and community mobilisers to have the necessary knowledge and skills required for effective AWD prevention and ensure community’s involvement and actions coordinated with actors.

WHO conducted water quality tests on water sources for 76 health care facilities (HCF) Results showed that 53 of those had safe drinking water while 21 rely on water sources suitable only for bathing and washing and 5 are using unsafe water that required immediate mitigation.