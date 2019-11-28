Bangladesh Warehouse Location - November 2019
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Infographic
Published on 28 Nov 2019 — View Original
A service provided by UN OCHA
ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb
As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.
Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.How to submit content