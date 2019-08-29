Bangladesh - Violent incidents in Rohingya refugee settlements (DG ECHO, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

On 23 August, the murder of a local political leader, allegedly by Rohingya refugees, triggered violent demonstrations from host community members against the presence of refugees and humanitarian NGOs. Subsequently, 3 Rohingya refugees, suspected of having been involved in the crime were killed during police operations to apprehend them.

Since then, security concerns and threats of violence against humanitarian actors have severely disrupted assistance in 4 Teknaf settlements hosting almost 100,000 Rohingya refugees.

Partners report that some refugees have already fled one of the settlements to seek shelter in other camps, fearing further violence.

Damage assessments are ongoing and activities are slowly resuming.