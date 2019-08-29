29 Aug 2019

Bangladesh - Violent incidents in Rohingya refugee settlements (DG ECHO, NGOs, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 August 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 Aug 2019

On 23 August, the murder of a local political leader, allegedly by Rohingya refugees, triggered violent demonstrations from host community members against the presence of refugees and humanitarian NGOs. Subsequently, 3 Rohingya refugees, suspected of having been involved in the crime were killed during police operations to apprehend them.

Since then, security concerns and threats of violence against humanitarian actors have severely disrupted assistance in 4 Teknaf settlements hosting almost 100,000 Rohingya refugees.

Partners report that some refugees have already fled one of the settlements to seek shelter in other camps, fearing further violence.

Damage assessments are ongoing and activities are slowly resuming.

