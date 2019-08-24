Bangladesh - Violent incidents in Rohingya refugee settlements (DG ECHO, NGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2019)

On August 23, violent clashes erupted between host communities and Rohingya refugees in two camps located in Teknaf Upazilla, Bangladesh.

The violence was triggered by the murder of a local Bangladeshi political leader, allegedly by Rohingya individuals. In response, host community members staged violent demonstrations in and around refugee settlements.

NGOs reported the destruction of several refugee shelters, damage to health and nutrition centers, as well as looting by host community and refugees. Vehicles and assets belonging to several international NGOs were also damaged.