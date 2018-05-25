Bangladesh: Update on Activities in Cox’s Bazar (May 25, 2018)

Since August 25, 2017, more than 693,000 Rohingya refugees have crossed the border from Myanmar into Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar district, fleeing a campaign of targeted violence by Myanmar’s military in Rakhine state. Combined with the Rohingya refugees already living in Bangladesh after fleeing previous outbreaks of violence, there are now more than 905,000 refugees in the sprawling Cox’s Bazar camps.

In response to the fastest growing refugee crisis in the world, MSF has scaled up operations in Cox’s Bazar with the help of more than 2,000 staff—the vast majority of them Bangladeshi nationals. Teams are running 10 health posts, three primary health centers, and five inpatient health facilities providing secondary health care.

Seasonal rains and heavy winds have started, with landslides already causing deaths and injuries, and damaging fragile shelters in the camps. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are at risk of disease outbreaks, aid disruptions, and complicated access to health care. MSF is preparing to respond to the medical needs in the aftermath of natural disasters and other health emergencies.