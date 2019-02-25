Bangladesh: UNHCR Camp Settlement and Protection Profiling - Round 4 (November - December 2018)

Background and Methodology

This profile provides a multi-sector overview of conditions in the Rohingya sites in Cox’s Bazar District, Bangladesh to offer insights on the evolving protection needs of refugees living in the camps. Data for the findings was collected in 33 camps from 25 November - 17 December, 2018 for the fourth round of Settlement and Protection Profiling (SPP) funded by UNHCR and implemented by REACH. Key indicators provide contextual and operational findings at the household level. Findings are compared to those of SPP Round 3 which took place from 7-27 March and 15-20 April, 2018. Translators Without Borders supported with translating the form into Rohingya.

Primary data was collected through household surveys randomly sampled from shelters located within 33 settlement boundaries. Results of this assessment are generalizable with 95% confidence level and 10% margin of error at the camp level. This factsheet presents an analysis of data collected in Camp 1E, where 99 households were surveyed.

The Round 3 form was translated into Bangla then verbally translated into Rohingya by enumerators, while the Round 4 form was translated directly into Rohingya. It is therefore possible that potential differences in communicating questions between Round 3 and 4 may affect comparisons where relevant. Data collection began one week after an attempted repatriation to Myanmar, thus some eligible households chose not to participate out of fear of sharing detailed information. This fear may have created a bias towards those respondents who were willing to participate in this assessment. The non-response rate was 5%.

November/December 2018 data is presented in dark blue, and March/April 2018 data is presented in light blue.