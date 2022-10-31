Bangladesh: UN human rights expert to assess trafficking in persons [EN/BN]

GENEVA ( 31 October 2022) – UN Special Rapporteur Siobhán Mullally will assess the human rights issue of trafficking in persons during an official visit to Bangladesh from 31 October to 9 November 2022.

“I will pay particular attention to the main challenges to ensuring the human rights of victims, and effective prevention of trafficking,” Mullally said. “A particular concern will be the risks of trafficking in the labour migration context, as well as risks faced by refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons.” Trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation and concerns in relation to child trafficking for all forms of exploitation will also be examined, as will climate-related displacement and increased risks for those directly affected, particularly women and girls in rural areas, and indigenous peoples.

“Measures to combat impunity for trafficking in persons, and ensure effective investigations, with participation of victims, including through child friendly justice procedures, will be examined,” she said.

The Special Rapporteur will travel to the capital Dhaka and to Cox’s Bazar and Sylhet. She will meet representatives of Government agencies, as well as UN officials, law enforcement bodies, members of civil society organisations and survivors.

The Special Rapporteur will hold a press conference to share her preliminary observations at 13:00 local time on Wednesday 9 November 2022 at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.

The Special Rapporteur’s will present a comprehensive report of her visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2023.

Ms. Siobhán Mullally (Ireland) was appointed as Special Rapporteur on trafficking in persons, especially women and children by the UN Human Rights Council in July 2020, to promote the prevention of trafficking in persons in all its forms, and to encourage measures to uphold and protect the human rights of victims. She is also the Established Professor of Human Rights Law and Director of the Irish Centre for Human Rights at the School of Law, National University of Ireland, Galway. Prior to her appointment as Special Rapporteur, she was a member of the Council of Europe Group of Experts on Action against Trafficking in Human Beings (GRETA), elected as President of GRETA from 2016-2018 and as 1st Vice-President from 2014-2018.

