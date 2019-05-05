05 May 2019

Bangladesh – Tropical Cyclone FANI Update (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 05 May 2019 View Original
  • According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department’s (BMD) on May 4 the severe cyclonic storm FANI weakened into a deep depression and it is likely to move North-North-Easter direction further inland and weaken gradually.
  • The coastal districts of Chattogram, Noakhali, Laxmipur, Feni, Chandpur, Borguna, Bhola, Patuakhali, Barishal, Pirozpur, Jhalokathi, Bagherhat, Khulna, Satkhira and their offshore islands are likely to be inundated by storm surges of two to four feet height above normal astronomical tide levels. Gust wind speed of 40-50 kilometres per hour are registered over north Bay of Bengal.
  • International media has reported 50 people injured and 14 deaths including children due to tree falls and wall collapse in Barguna, Noakhali and Patuakhali. At least 36 villages in Patuakhali, Bagerhat, Bhola and Satkhira were inundated as storm surges breached earthen dykes and overflew them, according to the National Disaster Response Coordination Centre (NDRCC). A total of 32.28km of earthen dykes were damaged. Around 13,000 houses were fully or partially damaged due to cyclonic storm in the coastal districts, including Bhola, Chandpur, Bagerhat, Khulna, Satkhira, Patuakhali and Barguna, according to the NDRCC. Crops on 330 acres were totally damaged while those on 52,728 acres were partially affected.
  • According to the Category 1 Report for 4 May by Site Management and Site Sector in Cox’s Bazar, 144 refugees’ households representing 646 refugees are affected by the storm.

