Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone FANI (Bangladesh Meteorological Department, India Meteorological Department, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 April 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 28 Apr 2019 — View Original
- According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), Tropical Cyclone FANI was 1 665 km south of Cox’s Bazar port. The storm is likely to intensify further and move in a north-westerly direction.
- Seas will remain very rough and maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla, and Payra remain under a storm advisory.
- All fishing boats in the area have been advised to proceed with caution until further notice.
- According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm will reach near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu but it is unlikely that it will make landfall as it may curve away before reaching the coast.