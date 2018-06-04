Bangladesh: Terms of Reference, Protection Focal Point - Camp Based; Protection Working Group, Cox’s Bazar, 26 May 2018

The Protection Working Group and its members, based in Cox’s Bazar, agreed to create a Protection Focal Point system to address the current needs for a coordinated and effective protection response at the camp level. There is also a need for protection actors to step up and actively engage in the existing camp coordination structure, including but not limited to service mapping and emergency preparedness and response.

The role of the Protection Focal Points, and back-up where applicable, is to improve protection coordination and information sharing at the camp level, engaging in a regular constructive dialogue with all protection and other actors with the objective of ensuring protection quality services based on agreed and harmonised standards.

At a minimum, the Protection Focal Point is responsible to:

Participate actively in the camp coordination meetings, including liaising with the Camp in Charge (CiC) and other partners as required for protection related matters, while sharing the overall protection situation in the camp, raising shared concerns, progress in addressing the gaps and identified opportunities;

Organize camp protection coordination meetings on a regular and on a needs-basis;

Ensure the referral pathway established at the camp level is well functioning, identify the gaps and address them in close coordination with Referral focal points (Protection, Child Protection and GBV) and all relevant actors in the camp;

Maintain up to date contact list of the protection actors present in the camp and contribute to the camp service mapping ensuring protection activities are accurately reflected and up-to-date;

Ensure protection is mainstreamed in all camp activities to the extent possible, providing technical support and recommendations to CICs and humanitarian partners;

Communicate regularly with the Protection Sector coordination team in Cox’s Bazar, including Child Protection and GBV Sub-Sectors, highlighting trends, gaps and support needed, including capacity building and training priorities.

During Emergency Preparedness and Response, the PFP will be responsible to:

Attend camp based emergency preparedness and response and represent the protection actors in the camp;

Determine and communicate the activation and deployment of PERU as required, including need for surge support from PERU in affected areas. Provide support to PERU Team Leaders;

Liaise closely with Site Management Focal Point and Camp in Charge; contribute and verify site management sector incident report information;

Consolidate and submit protection safety audit information and updates to protection coordination teams at the upazila and/or district level as appropriate;

Communicate and confirm activation, deactivation, and mustering points with PERU Team Leaders based on access, needs and priorities;

Determine in the first instance whether protection service points in the affected areas are functioning and staffed and communicate to Team Leaders where referral focal point are unreachable by phone;

Work closely with the Child Protection Focal Point at camp level and coordinate with protection coordination teams at the upazila and district level, as needed.

The contact details of the protection focal points are circulated publicly and distributed to all CICs, humanitarian actors in the camp and to all sectors and humanitarian partners for coordination at Cox’s Bazar. The role and camp assigned to the protection focal points can be revised and adjusted as needed for operational priorities, in consultation with the focal points and the Protection Sector WG.