Bangladesh: Sylhet Flash Flood - Situation Report #03 (June 18)

Last month, a devastating flash flood struck the northeastern districts of Sylhet and Sunamganj in Bangladesh. The continuous heavy rainfall in the north-eastern Indian region terribly affected more than 2 million people who live on the Surma-Kushiyara river’s bank of Bangladesh. Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Companyganj, Jaintapur, Zakiganj, Sylhet sadar, Fenchuganj, and many more upazillas of Sylhet as well as several upazilas of Sunamganj and Netrokona districts have been inundated. A recurrence of heavy rainfall since Wednesday, 15 June 2022, exacerbating the flood scenario. More than 300 villages, and roadways in the upazilas of Companiganj, Gowainghat, and Jaintapur in Sylhet were submerged. In Gowainghat, 42 shelters have been opened for flood victims. Meanwhile, water from the Surma River invaded buildings and stores in district. All road communications in Gowainghat upazila were disrupted. Approximately 90% of the residents of the upazila were stuck.