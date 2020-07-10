Bangladesh: Survey on drivers of migration and migrants' profile

Regional Evidence for Migration Policy and Analysis (REMAP) International Organization for Migration (IOM) Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM)

Introduction

Bangladesh is the sixth largest origin country for international migrants in the world, with 7.8 million Bangladeshi migrants living abroad as of 2019 (UNDESA, 2019). Over 2.2 million young adults join the job market in Bangladesh each year (IOM, 2017), but the domestic labour market is unable to employ all of these individuals. Instead, many migrate internationally to secure employment and send remittances home, which are used to repay loans and to support migrant families (ibid). Remittances are an important part of the Bangladeshi economy and make up an equivalent of 5.4 per cent of the national GDP (IOM, 2018).

As a result of the importance of international migration to Bangladesh, the Bangladeshi government has prioritized migration as a development strategy in their Seventh FiveYear Plan. Additionally, the Ministry of Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment continues to support safe migration and migration best practices through the Bureau of Manpower Employment and Training (BMET). BMET assists migrants in the regular migration process, promotes workers’ rights and facilitates training prior to migration (BMET, 2018).

The majority of Bangladeshi nationals are living abroad in Saudi Arabia and India (UNDESA, 2019). In 2019, Saudi Arabia was the largest destination country for new Bangladeshi migrants (BMET, 2019). Only two per cent of migrants are considered “professional”, and 48 per cent are considered low skilled (IOM, 2017; BMET, 2019). Many migrants work in construction or hazardous jobs in countries of destination (IOM, 2017; IOM, 2020).

Bangladeshi women joined the international migrant labour pool in 1991, and they increased in number after 2004, when government restrictions on female migrants decreased (IOM, 2017). Women often migrate to countries in the Middle East, where they are employed as domestic workers.

Migration from Bangladesh is facilitated by either the government or by private recruitment agencies in Bangladesh; the government of Bangladesh facilitates the migration process at a lower cost than what is charged by private recruitment agencies (IOM, 2017). Intermediaries and sub-agents help to connect the larger private recruitment agencies to migrants at local levels (IOM, 2020). Like the government, private recruitment agencies also provide skills training prior to migration (ibid).

This quantitative study is part of a three-year research and policy program conducted by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and financed by the European Union under a regional program called Regional Evidence for Migration Analysis and Policy (REMAP). The objective of REMAP is to strengthen the evidence-based formulation and implementation of humanitarian and development policy and programming on migration in Bangladesh, as well as in Afghanistan, the Islamic Republic of Iran, Iraq and Pakistan.

The research was done in conjunction with the Government of Bangladesh.

Data were collected from November to December 2019 and reflect migration intentions in Bangladesh before the first cases of Sars-CoV-2 (Covid-19) were confirmed in the country in 2020. The study focused on potential regular and irregular migrants throughout Bangladesh who were planning to migrate within the next six months. Respondents were interviewed in person using a structured questionnaire. A total of 11,415 potential migrants were interviewed in all 64 districts. The survey objective was to unpack the drivers of migration in Bangladesh among regular and irregular potential migrants and present a comparative analysis of the drivers between the two groups.

The report is divided into six main sections. The first section will begin with an explanation of the methodology, including the research method and sampling, limitations and definitions. This will be followed by an analysis of the demographic and socio-economic profiles of the potential migrants. The third chapter will examine the costs potential migrants paid for their migration. Then, the fourth chapter will explore the reasons and drivers of migration, including the push factors (the reasons potential migrants have chosen to leave Bangladesh) and the pull factors (the reasons potential migrants have chosen specific intended destinations). Next, the migration experience is examined in the fifth chapter, including where potential migrants get information, and who they get support from during the migration process. Finally, the sixth chapter will explore what improvements potential migrants require in order to stay in Bangladesh.