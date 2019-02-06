06 Feb 2019

Bangladesh: Summary of WASH assessment in UNHCR supported camps (as of November 2018)

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 06 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.44 MB)

Key figures

14 of camps

84,692 of households

366,848 of individuals

From 2 October to 18 November 2018, UNHCR carried out a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sweep assessment on water points, latrines and bathing facilities in 14 refugee camps. These include Kutupalong and Nayapara registered camps, and the Transit Centre. The assessment cover basic information on location, status, quality, the privacy of facilities and issues such as the management of menstrual hygiene and facilities for persons with specific needs. This factsheet provides a summary of key findings for camps.

Note - due to GPS precision some infrastructures might influence the analysis in terms of coverage.

Note – UNHCR standard for water point, latrines and bathing facility – 250 people/ water point, 20 people/ latrine and 20 people/ bating facility

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.