Bangladesh: Summary of WASH assessment in UNHCR supported camps (as of November 2018)

Key figures

14 of camps

84,692 of households

366,848 of individuals

From 2 October to 18 November 2018, UNHCR carried out a Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sweep assessment on water points, latrines and bathing facilities in 14 refugee camps. These include Kutupalong and Nayapara registered camps, and the Transit Centre. The assessment cover basic information on location, status, quality, the privacy of facilities and issues such as the management of menstrual hygiene and facilities for persons with specific needs. This factsheet provides a summary of key findings for camps.

Note - due to GPS precision some infrastructures might influence the analysis in terms of coverage.

Note – UNHCR standard for water point, latrines and bathing facility – 250 people/ water point, 20 people/ latrine and 20 people/ bating facility