Bangladesh: Strengthening accountability to affected people - Q1 2020

Executive summary

• Despite issues of overcrowding and the threat of severe weather events, Rohingya refugees and host communities feel safe in their day-to-day lives (80% of both groups) and in their shelters (81% and 75%, respectively).

• Trust in humanitarian staff is high.1 Among Rohingya, 97% feel respected by aid providers, and 88% of host communities who received aid in the last year say the same. Almost all refugee respondents (99%) trust that aid providers have their best interests at heart.

• A lesser proportion of local Bangladeshis (60%) than Rohingya (80%) feel the humanitarian community listens to them. Host communities who are aware of feedback mechanisms and available support tend to feel more included in the response, which strengthens the case for systematic improvements to accountability.

Refugees report higher awareness of feedback and complaints mechanisms (64%) than host communities, where only 46% say they know how to lodge a suggestion or complaint.

• Just over half of Bangladeshi locals (52%) and Rohingya (59%) are aware of the aid and services available to them. Male-headed households report more awareness than female-headed households or those with multiple members sharing household responsibilities.

• Around half (49%) of Rohingya say the aid they receive is meeting their needs, and 64% believe it is targeted fairly. Their primary unmet needs are cash, food, shelter support, and health services. They perceive that the elderly, people with disabilities, and those with chronic disease or illness (among others) are left out.

• Rohingya and host communities prefer a combination of cash and in-kind assistance. Cash is needed to purchase medicine, clothing, food, and household items. 50% of refugees say their communities sell aid items to meet their needs.

• Just over half (52%) of host communities and 59% of Rohingya feel that humanitarian assistance is helping them achieve self-reliance. The main priority among Rohingya is securing safe and durable shelters, while local Bangladeshis want jobs and livelihoods opportunities.

• Rohingya tend to think the relationship between refugees and host communities is better than locals think it is, with 59% and 43% (respectively) saying the relationship is harmonious. Both communities believe that sharing the same religion, coupled with assistance and community projects, has helped. However, locals attribute tensions to Rohingya working unofficially in the local economy, sparking competition for employment and food.