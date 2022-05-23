Bangladesh: Situation Analysis Needs Assessment Working Group (NAWG) - North Eastern Flash Flood, May 2022 (Version 01, as of 21 May, 2022)

Background: Due to heavy rainfall over the past week in the Northeastern Indian states there is an increase of water level observed in the North Eastern part of Bangladesh which led a serious flood in that region. Mainly several places of the 5 districts in that region are inundated by excessive rainfall but Sylhet and Sunamganj district affected the most severally. Alongside with Government of Bangladesh several national and international agencies have already started providing support to the affected communities. According to latest update by Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC), water is flowing above danger level (upto 1m) in several station of Surma and Kushiyara river at Sylhet and Sunamganj. Point to be noted, in Amalshid point of Kushiyara river at Zakiganj upazila of Sylhet district water is flowing more than 1m above danger level (red signal). The forecast of FFWC shows that, flood situation may improve in the several areas of Sylhet where as situation may be worsen in the low lying area of Netrokona district. Many people in these areas are living in a very miserable life as they need emergency food and water support immediately.

Exposed Population: This Map has been produced from the observed flood monitoring report by the Global Flood Monitoring (GFM), EU and accessed from GLOFAS. They provided potential exposed population from the inundation area captured through satellite image on May 17, UTC. As per EU’s Copernicus Emergency Management Service (CEMS), inundation exposed Population is around 418,546. The total affected land cover* is as follows. According to this Map, most exposed people are from several sub-district of Sylhet and Sunamganj district.