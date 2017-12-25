Bangladesh - Site Profiles, Round 7 (December 2017)

IOM NPM regularly and systematically captures, monitors and disseminates information regarding the movements and evolving needs of populations on the move, whether on site or en route. NPM’s monthly site assessment rounds capture the numbers, locations and key sectoral needs of Rohingya refugees in the area affected by the influx since 25 August 2017. Data is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation.

The unit of data collection depends on the setting. In the Makeshift Sites and their Expansions it is a ‘block,’ defined as an area of responsibility of one mahjee, usually around 100 households. The blocks are not always spatially contiguous and may have gaps. In the villages it is the village itself, and in towns it is a refugee community, typically smaller than 100 households, although with a few exceptions.

On these Site Profiles all these units are collectively called ‘locations’. The data is aggregated up to the zone level in the sites and camps and to the upazila level outside of them. For more information on the NPM methodology please contact dtmbangladesh@iom.int.