25 Dec 2017

Bangladesh - Site Profiles, Round 7 (December 2017)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 18 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (12.02 MB)

IOM NPM regularly and systematically captures, monitors and disseminates information regarding the movements and evolving needs of populations on the move, whether on site or en route. NPM’s monthly site assessment rounds capture the numbers, locations and key sectoral needs of Rohingya refugees in the area affected by the influx since 25 August 2017. Data is collected through key informant interviews and direct observation.
The unit of data collection depends on the setting. In the Makeshift Sites and their Expansions it is a ‘block,’ defined as an area of responsibility of one mahjee, usually around 100 households. The blocks are not always spatially contiguous and may have gaps. In the villages it is the village itself, and in towns it is a refugee community, typically smaller than 100 households, although with a few exceptions.
On these Site Profiles all these units are collectively called ‘locations’. The data is aggregated up to the zone level in the sites and camps and to the upazila level outside of them. For more information on the NPM methodology please contact dtmbangladesh@iom.int.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Latest Humanitarian Updates - Now on Apple News

By Alona Volinsky

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.