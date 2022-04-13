Bangladesh: Site Management Daily Incident Report - Weekly Summary between 3 April - 9 April 2022

Between 3 April – 9 April 2022, a total of 3 incident were recorded which affected 75 individual (16 households). Out of them, 0 was injured.

• Fire incident was the highest type of incident with 3 incidents.

• In total, 13 shelters were partially damaged.

• The highest number of affected individuals was recorded in Camp-17.

• A total of 2 incidents was managed with resources available, for 1 incident, sectoral/emergency response needed.

• In total 1 Immediate search/rescue and health responses were provided.

• There was 300% increase in the number of incidents and significant percentage of increase in the number of individuals affected since the last update.