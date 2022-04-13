Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Site Management Daily Incident Report - Weekly Summary between 27 March - 2 April 2022
Between 27 March – 2 April 2022, a total of 1 incident were recorded which affected 1 individual (0 households). Out of them, 0 was injured.
• Traffic accident had 1 incident.
• In total, 0 shelters were partially damaged.
• The highest number of affected individuals was recorded in Camp-03.
• A total of 0 incidents was managed with resources available, for 0 incident, sectoral/emergency response needed.
• In total 0 Immediate search/rescue and health responses were provided.
• There was 86% decrease in the number of incidents and 97% decrease in the number of individuals affected since the last update