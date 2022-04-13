Bangladesh + 1 more
Bangladesh: Site Management Daily Incident Report - Weekly Summary between 20 March - 26 March 2022
Attachments
Between 20 March – 26 March 2022, a total of 7 incidents were recorded which affected 29 individuals (6 households). Out of them, 1 died and 1 was injured.
• Fire affected the highest number of households (4).
• In total, 4 shelters were partially damaged.
• The highest number of affected individuals was recorded in Camp-11.
• A total of 7 incidents was managed with resources available, for 0 incident, sectoral/emergency response needed.
• In total 2 Immediate shelter NFI distribution and 1 health responses were provided.
• There was 22% decrease in the number of incidents and 41% decrease in the number of individuals affected since the last update.