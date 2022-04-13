Bangladesh: Site Management Daily Incident Report - Weekly Summary between 13 March - 19 March 2022

Between 13 March – 19 March 2022, a total of 9 incidents were recorded which affected 49 individuals (9 households). Out of them, 1 was injured.

• Fire affected the highest number of households (9).

• In total, 9 shelters were partially damaged.

• The highest number of affected individuals was recorded in Camp-01E.

• A total of 9 incidents was managed with resources available, for 0 incident, sectoral/emergency response needed.

• In total 3 Immediate search/rescue and health responses were provided.

• There was 10% decrease in the number of incidents and 53% decrease in the number of individuals affected since the last update.