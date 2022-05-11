Bangladesh: Site Management Daily Incident Report - Weekly Summary between 1 May - 7th May 2022

Between 1 May – 7 May 2022, a total of 11 incident were recorded which affected 372 individual (83 households). Out of them 1 was injured.

• Wind storm incident was the highest type of incident with 9 incidents.

• In total, 82 shelters was partially damaged.

• The highest number of affected individuals was recorded in Camp-02W.

• A total of 11 incidents was managed with resources available, for 0 incident, sectoral/emergency response was needed.

• In total 0 Immediate search/rescue and 0 health response were provided.

• There were more than 100% increase in the number of incidents and more than 100% increase in the number of individuals affected since the last week update.