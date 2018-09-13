13 Sep 2018

Bangladesh: Site Management, Category 1 Incident Report - 12 September 2018

Infographic
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 12 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (491.72 KB)

Category 1 incident reporting: On any day an incident occurs, the Site Management Sector, with technical support from IOM NPM, collates reports received from Site Management Support agencies. A report is then circulated each evening. This provides an overview of incident, needs, and immediate response provided. Please note that information provided through these initial incident reports is preliminary. Numbers are subject to change with more detailed assessment. Reports received after the 18:00 daily submission deadline are reflected in the following day’s cumulative reporting, but not in the detailed incident overviews.

