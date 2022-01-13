Bangladesh
Bangladesh - Shocks, agricultural livelihoods and food security: Monitoring report January 2022
Jan 2022
This report shares an analysis of the effects of natural and man-made shocks in the agri-food system of Bangladesh. It analyses the results of a field assessment conducted in April and May 2021. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is implementing a project to contribute to data collection and analysis linked to shocks affecting agricultural livelihoods and food security, in order to inform evidence-based programming in selected countries. The objective is to assess the effects of these shocks on the agri-food system, which includes crops, livestock and fishing, food supply, livelihoods and food security of rural populations. Information is collected from primary sources of the production process: producer households, traders or marketers, inputs suppliers, extension officers and other key informants.
Key highlights
Comparing the findings of this third round of data collection on shocks, income, production and marketing difficulties, coping strategies and food security indicators with those from the first round in November 2020, livelihood and food security outcomes appear to have improved.
Despite some difficulties in crop production during the 2021 Boro rice-cultivation season, output has been above normal and crop farmers appear be facing less of a reduction in income than other agricultural livelihood groups.
The economic impacts of the Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and related containment measures have slowed down progress for some livelihood groups. COVID-19-related restriction measures were mentioned by agricultural producers as marketing difficulty, and were associated with lower crop and livestock sales. Livestock producers appear to have been more affected than crop or fisheries producers.
During the assessment period, 23 percent of respondent households were adopting asset-depleting coping strategies. This share was particularly high among livestock producers, rural households and in the divisions of Barisal, Dhaka and Sylhet.
Food security indicators reveal consumption gaps and hunger in Barisal, Khulna, Mymensingh and Rangpur divisions. Food insecurity was most pronounced among households whose livelihoods depend on livestock production and those living off wage labour.