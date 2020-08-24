Bangladesh - Severe Weather (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2020)

Flooding due to heavy rains and high tides in low-lying areas of Satkhira districts in Southwest Bangladesh have marooned about 100,000 people. Many houses, fish farms, betel vines and vast tracts of croplands have been damaged.

Intermittent heavy rains and gusty winds continue to affect the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar. With 3,490 newly affected in the last 48 hours, the total number of people affected by the 2020 monsoon in the refugee camps has risen to 109,312, while 8,911 are displaced, 41 injured and 14 have died.

DG ECHO's humanitarian partners are responding with immediate assistance.