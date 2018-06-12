Bangladesh - Severe Weather (DG ECHO, IOM, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, FFWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2018)

More than 59 incidents, among others landslides, waterlogging, extreme wind, lightning strikes and flooding, affected over 9 000 people in Rohingya camp. Official reports mentioned, as of 11 June, that five people have been injured in Rohingya camp, 1 000 people have been displaced, of which over 780 in Unchiprang camp (Teknaf sub-district, Chittagong Division) and another 220 in Rohingya camp. The main road inside Rohingya camp has been shut down for 48 hours due to damages.