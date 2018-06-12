Bangladesh - Severe Weather (DG ECHO, IOM, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, FFWC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 June 2018)
Severe weather, including thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect Rohingya refugee camps over the weekend in Cox’s Bazar.
More than 59 incidents, among others landslides, waterlogging, extreme wind, lightning strikes and flooding, affected over 9 000 people in Rohingya camp. Official reports mentioned, as of 11 June, that five people have been injured in Rohingya camp, 1 000 people have been displaced, of which over 780 in Unchiprang camp (Teknaf sub-district, Chittagong Division) and another 220 in Rohingya camp. The main road inside Rohingya camp has been shut down for 48 hours due to damages.
Over the next 24 hours, more thunderstorms and heavy rain may occur over several areas of the country. Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning over Barisal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions. It also reported inland riverports warning for eastern and south-eastern areas of the country, including an inland riverport warning signal number two for Cox's Bazar.