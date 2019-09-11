Bangladesh - Severe weather (DG ECHO) (DG ECHO, USAID, UN OCHA, Copernicus, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2019)
In Cox’s Bazar, heavy Monsoon rains in the last 24 hours caused several localised landslides and flooding in Rohingya refugee camps and host communities.
Among host communities, 3 children died and 18 others were injured as a result of landslides and drowning. Among the Rohingya refugee population, 22 incidents were reported that resulted in the displacement of 2 264 people and injuring 72. 354 shelters, 88 latrines and 4 water points were also damaged.
More heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the region over the next 24 hours.