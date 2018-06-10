Bangladesh - Severe Weather (DG ECHO, Bangladesh Meteorological Department, Media)(ECHO Daily Flash of 10 June 2018)
Continuous rains have been affecting Cox's Bazar in the past 24 hours; 157.4mm of rain was recorded this morning in Balukhali. More rains are expected until Monday evening.
The Bangladesh Meteorological Department released a weather bulletin on 9 June confirming the depression in the North of the Bay of Bangal. All fishing boats and travellers in Cox's Bazar and several marine ports have been advised to take shelter and remain in shelter until further notice.
The DG ECHO team in Cox's Bazar are monitoring the situation and getting in touch with partners on the ground.