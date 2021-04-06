Bangladesh

Bangladesh - Severe weather (BMD, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 April 2021)

  • There was heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in northern, central and western parts of Bangladesh on 4 April, affecting Dhaka, Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Meherpur, Kushtia, Rajbari, Faridpur and Jessore districts.

  • According to media reports, at least eight people died, several houses were damaged and crops affected.

  • Drier conditions are expected over most of the country in the next 24 hours.

