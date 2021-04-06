Bangladesh - Severe weather (BMD, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 6 April 2021)

There was heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in northern, central and western parts of Bangladesh on 4 April, affecting Dhaka, Rajshahi, Natore, Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Meherpur, Kushtia, Rajbari, Faridpur and Jessore districts.

According to media reports, at least eight people died, several houses were damaged and crops affected.