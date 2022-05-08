Bangladesh: SAFE+2 - Safe Access to Fuel and Energy

Following the influx of over 700,000 Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh in 2017, the Government allocated a 2,500-hectare area of protected forest to expand an existing settlement which now consists of 33 refugee camps in the Cox’s Bazar District. The area of hilly land, already home to over 2.5 million Bangladeshis, is prone to landslides, flooding and lightning strikes and became even more exposed to soil erosion during the monsoon season when forest cover was cleared, and waterways encroached upon shelters and camp infrastructure. Agricultural land, owned by Bangladeshis, is aected particularly by flash floods and a high level of salinity jeopardizing farmer’s production capacity. The 2017 influx exacerbated the demand for limited natural resources, food, and livelihoods opportunities, in an already fragile ecosystem.

Lacking access to alternative cooking fuel to prepare meals, refugees were forced to rely on firewood which contributed to the loss of vegetation and increased exposure to disaster risks and gender-based violence against women and girls who struggled to collect upwards of 700 tonnes of firewood daily to meet their needs.

In close coordination with the Government of Bangladesh and donors, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the UN World Food Programme (WFP) launched the second phase of the Safe Access to Fuel and Energy Plus (SAFE+2) UN Joint Programme in 2022. This programme builds on the successes and learning from SAFE+1 across the three integrated areas of intervention.

Strategic Priorities

The SAFE+2 Joint Programme will use a coordinated, holistic, and multi-sectoral approach targeting vulnerable households: