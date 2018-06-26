Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Situation Update: 25 June 2018

Current Physical Access Constraints in and around Kutupalong Camp are the following:

Access within Kutupalong Camp is restricted to 3 mt trucks (net weight) and less, to ensure that repairs and reinforcement works to existing infrastructure are able to be completed with minimal interuption.

Fish Road is currently closed while bricking is ongoing. o Lambasia Road is currently accessible by 4x4 only due to a culvert replacement.

The Ukhiya-Balukhali Army Road is closed north of the Logistics & Engineering Hub while the road is being bricked.

The Logistics & Engineering Hub is currently only accessible from the south along the UkhiyaBalukhali Army Road.

There are four culverts that are being worked on south of the MSF Hospital along the UkhiyaBalukhali Army Road which may present delays to pass.