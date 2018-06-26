26 Jun 2018

Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Situation Update: 25 June 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (648.45 KB)

Highlights

  • Access to the roads within Kutupalong Camp has been restricted to vehicles less than 3 mt trucks (net weight) over the past week, in an effort to maintain humanitarian access and transport of relief items within the camp, while allowing for ongoing repair and construction on road infrastructure.

  • During the week of 14-21 June, 97 mm of rain was reported. A total of 727 Rohingya in the camps throughout Cox’s Bazar district were reportedly affected by weather related incidents: 55 people were affected by landlides, 425 people were affected by windstorms, 234 people were affected by floods and 13 people were affected by water-logging (ISCG, June 2018).

  • It is estimated that there will be over 200 mm of rain accumulation over the next week in Cox’s Bazar District (windy.com).

Access Constraints

  • The Physical Road Access Constraints Map was updated and made available to the humanitarian community. The map is accessible through the Logsitics Sector webpage: https://logcluster.org/sector/bangl17

  • Current Physical Access Constraints in and around Kutupalong Camp are the following:

    • Access within Kutupalong Camp is restricted to 3 mt trucks (net weight) and less, to ensure that repairs and reinforcement works to existing infrastructure are able to be completed with minimal interuption.

    • Fish Road is currently closed while bricking is ongoing. o Lambasia Road is currently accessible by 4x4 only due to a culvert replacement.

    • The Ukhiya-Balukhali Army Road is closed north of the Logistics & Engineering Hub while the road is being bricked.

    • The Logistics & Engineering Hub is currently only accessible from the south along the UkhiyaBalukhali Army Road.

    • There are four culverts that are being worked on south of the MSF Hospital along the UkhiyaBalukhali Army Road which may present delays to pass.

    • All regions of Kutupalong Camp remain accessible by foot.

  • Current Physical Access Constraints in Cox’s Bazar District:

    • There are currently no physical road access constraints reported throughout Cox’s Bazar.

    • With the amount of rain forecasted to fall over the upcoming week, flooding on roads throughout Cox’s Bazar is possible. Any flooding restricting vehicle access throughout Cox’s Bazar will be reported through the Logistics Sector Physical Road Access Constriants map.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.