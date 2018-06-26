Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Situation Update: 25 June 2018
Highlights
Access to the roads within Kutupalong Camp has been restricted to vehicles less than 3 mt trucks (net weight) over the past week, in an effort to maintain humanitarian access and transport of relief items within the camp, while allowing for ongoing repair and construction on road infrastructure.
During the week of 14-21 June, 97 mm of rain was reported. A total of 727 Rohingya in the camps throughout Cox’s Bazar district were reportedly affected by weather related incidents: 55 people were affected by landlides, 425 people were affected by windstorms, 234 people were affected by floods and 13 people were affected by water-logging (ISCG, June 2018).
It is estimated that there will be over 200 mm of rain accumulation over the next week in Cox’s Bazar District (windy.com).
Access Constraints
The Physical Road Access Constraints Map was updated and made available to the humanitarian community. The map is accessible through the Logsitics Sector webpage: https://logcluster.org/sector/bangl17
Current Physical Access Constraints in and around Kutupalong Camp are the following:
Access within Kutupalong Camp is restricted to 3 mt trucks (net weight) and less, to ensure that repairs and reinforcement works to existing infrastructure are able to be completed with minimal interuption.
Fish Road is currently closed while bricking is ongoing. o Lambasia Road is currently accessible by 4x4 only due to a culvert replacement.
The Ukhiya-Balukhali Army Road is closed north of the Logistics & Engineering Hub while the road is being bricked.
The Logistics & Engineering Hub is currently only accessible from the south along the UkhiyaBalukhali Army Road.
There are four culverts that are being worked on south of the MSF Hospital along the UkhiyaBalukhali Army Road which may present delays to pass.
All regions of Kutupalong Camp remain accessible by foot.
-
Current Physical Access Constraints in Cox’s Bazar District:
There are currently no physical road access constraints reported throughout Cox’s Bazar.
With the amount of rain forecasted to fall over the upcoming week, flooding on roads throughout Cox’s Bazar is possible. Any flooding restricting vehicle access throughout Cox’s Bazar will be reported through the Logistics Sector Physical Road Access Constriants map.
-