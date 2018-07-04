Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Situation Update: 2 July 2018

Highlights

Vehicle access to the roads within Kutupalong Camp remains restricted to vehicles less than 3 mt trucks (net weight) over the past week, in an effort to maintain humanitarian access and transport of relief items within the camp, while allowing for ongoing repair and construction on road infrastructure.

During the week of 24-30 June, 210 mm of rain was reported (ISCG, 2018). A total of 842 Rohingya in the camps throughout Cox’s Bazar district were reportedly affected by weather related incidents: 404 people were affected by landslides, 400 people were affected by windstorms, 7 people were affected by floods and 31 people were affected by water-logging (NPM, June 2018).