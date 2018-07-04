04 Jul 2018

Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Situation Update: 2 July 2018

Report
from World Food Programme, Logistics Cluster
Published on 04 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (719.09 KB)

Highlights

  • Vehicle access to the roads within Kutupalong Camp remains restricted to vehicles less than 3 mt trucks (net weight) over the past week, in an effort to maintain humanitarian access and transport of relief items within the camp, while allowing for ongoing repair and construction on road infrastructure.

  • During the week of 24-30 June, 210 mm of rain was reported (ISCG, 2018). A total of 842 Rohingya in the camps throughout Cox’s Bazar district were reportedly affected by weather related incidents: 404 people were affected by landslides, 400 people were affected by windstorms, 7 people were affected by floods and 31 people were affected by water-logging (NPM, June 2018).

  • It is estimated that there will be around 150 mm of rain accumulation over the next 10 days in Cox’s Bazar District (windy.com).

