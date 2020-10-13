Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, September 2020

Highlights

• In September, 1460 m3 (583 mt) of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of seven organisations making it a total of 5150 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 16 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

• The Logistics Sector in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion - Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas) transported 3577 m3 (1253 mt) of relief items for 16 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 434 trucks were used.

• A pharmacist has been hired through HI-Atlas for the temperature-controlled storage in Cox's Bazar COVID-19 Special Hub to attend to specialized logistics medical warehousing requirements.

• The Logistics Sector received six solar direct drive vaccine refrigerator from UNICEF, Copenhagen for cold storage of vaccines and medicine requiring cold storage. The refrigerators will be placed in the Logistics Sector hubs in Madhu Chara and Cox’s Bazar for common storage services and can be loaned out to the SARI ICTs upon request.

• The Existing Road Map of Ukhiya Mega Camp has been published visualizing the roads based on the categories of their width across the camps in Ukhiya Mega camp. It is a product of the road assessment conducted by the Logistics Sector. Various other maps and a shapefile of all the roads across the camps will be published soon to be accessed by the humanitarian organisations. Partners can request the Logistics Sector for printed version of the map.

• The Logistics Sector conducted the warehouse capacity assessment 2020, the assessment revealed that there is higher utilisation of smaller storages by partners in the Rohingya humanitarian response, which means that those storages have little flexibility in case of higher demand. Warehouse capacity ranged from 25 m2 to 6,683 m2 . Moreover, total storage space capacity has increased by approximately 12% since 2019 and 98% since 2018; and temperature-controlled storage has increased since the beginning of the COVID-19 response, accounting for 4% of the total reported storage spaces.