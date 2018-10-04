Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, September 2018
BACKGROUND
Humanitarian organisations operating in Cox’s Bazar, in support of the government-led response, currently target 1.3 million people for humanitarian assistance, including Rohingya refugees and host communities.
Since the start of its operation in Bangladesh, the Logistics Sector has supported organisations by ensuring critical logistics gaps do not hamper the response.
With the cyclone season starting in October, the humanitarian community is currently preparing intra and cross-sectoral plans to scale up the response in case of a cyclone.
HIGHLIGHTS
During September, more than 800 m3 of relief items were stored across the three logistics hubs in Cox’s Bazar. Amongst the items were child hygiene kits, water disinfection products and solar lamps.
The Logistics Sector is working with partners and other sectors on preparedness initiatives to define the scale up support that may be required in case a cyclone hits Cox’s Bazar.
A stock of Mobile Storage Units (MSUs) is being kept in Madhu Chara for possible loan in case organisations need extra storage space to preposition items.
In the logistics hubs, preparations have been put in place to protect relief cargo in case of heavy rains and/or strong winds. MSUs are being reinforced and tarpaulins have been placed underneath for cargo wrapping. Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for MSUs in case of a cyclone have also been developed.
At the end of September, the Logistics Sector team participated in a Cyclone Preparedness Workshop. Participants included government officials, members of the military and humanitarian organisations. The Logistics Sector held a presentation on the possible logistics challenges in the Cox’s Bazar area in case of a cyclone, which was followed by a group discussion with key stakeholders on emergency telecommunications and road access.