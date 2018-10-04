Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, September 2018

BACKGROUND

Humanitarian organisations operating in Cox’s Bazar, in support of the government-led response, currently target 1.3 million people for humanitarian assistance, including Rohingya refugees and host communities.

Since the start of its operation in Bangladesh, the Logistics Sector has supported organisations by ensuring critical logistics gaps do not hamper the response.

With the cyclone season starting in October, the humanitarian community is currently preparing intra and cross-sectoral plans to scale up the response in case of a cyclone.

HIGHLIGHTS