Bangladesh – Rohingya Response Operation Overview, October 2020

Highlights

In October, 408 m3 (267 mt) of relief items were received into common storage on behalf of six organisations making it a total of 5333 m3 of relief items stored on behalf of 18 organisations in Madhu Chara, Balukhali, Unchiprang, Teknaf and COVID-19 Special Hub in Cox’s Bazar district.

The Logistics Sector in partnership with Humanity & Inclusion - Atlas Logistique (HI-Atlas) transported 4219 m3 (1631 mt) of relief items for 18 organisations including UN agencies, INGOs and NGOs, where 477 trucks were used.

Warehouse Capacity Assessment Map 2020 indicating the locations of all the warehouses reported by the partner organisations has been published.

The shapefile (dataset) of the entire camp including all the roads along with their width and complimentary attributes has been published on the HDX platform that can be accessed by all humanitarian organisations to make their own products/maps. The shapefile (dataset) is the product of the road assessment conducted by the Logistics Sector.

Existining Road Map of the Ukhiya Mega Camp and Teknaf Camps has been published visualizing the roads categorising them by their width across the camps in Teknaf.